Bitzeny (ZNY) 1-Day Volume Tops $188.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $148,172.78 and $188.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.52 or 0.00444133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.