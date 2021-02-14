BitDegree Trading Up 75.8% This Week (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $836,314.05 and $1,600.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 75.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00069155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.22 or 0.00971383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051609 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.36 or 0.05191226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

