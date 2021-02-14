Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to $3.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIREF. CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

BIREF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $678.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

