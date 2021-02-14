Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s share price rose 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 102,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 121,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Bioanalytical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.13 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.