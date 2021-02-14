BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 901,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

