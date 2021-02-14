Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $15,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,045 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

