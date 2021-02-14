Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Getinge stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. Getinge has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

