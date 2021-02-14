Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Belden stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Belden by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

