Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX stock opened at $256.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

