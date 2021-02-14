Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley stock remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.