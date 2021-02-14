BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ BCTG opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56. BCTG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BCTG Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BCTG Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in BCTG Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $8,288,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCTG Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in BCTG Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

