BASIC (BASIC) Tops One Day Volume of $6.66 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $25.36 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00272542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00085979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00087693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00087948 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,281.78 or 0.94828352 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

