Base Protocol Price Tops $1.47 on Major Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00003016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00280425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00079134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00097508 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00185074 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 9,309,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,536 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

