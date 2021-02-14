Barrington Research Increases 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $65.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. Equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

