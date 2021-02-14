Barrington Research Comments on Surmodics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Surmodics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $53.17 on Friday. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

