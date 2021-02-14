Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

B opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 285.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

