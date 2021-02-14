Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.36.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
B opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
