Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Prudential has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.
