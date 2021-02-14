Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RLXXF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RLXXF stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Relx has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

