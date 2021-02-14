Barclays Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $107.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

NYSE GDDY opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,687 shares of company stock worth $11,669,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

