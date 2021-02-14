Barclays Increases Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $35.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 28,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.