Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 47,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 38,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,227,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 119,392 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

