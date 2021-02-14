Barclays Boosts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $39.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.70.

TMHC stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

