Bank of America Lowers Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Cameco has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,577,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.