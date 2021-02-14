Band Protocol (BAND) Price Up 43.7% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $321.75 million and approximately $354.73 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.70 or 0.00032330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00067370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.64 or 0.00952686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051180 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.12 or 0.05125742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00024033 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

