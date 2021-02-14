Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,205 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.