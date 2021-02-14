Baker Tilly Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,628 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $223,530,000 after purchasing an additional 623,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $193.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

