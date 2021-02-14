Bailard Inc. Makes New $194,000 Investment in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.