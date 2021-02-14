Bailard Inc. Invests $198,000 in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

