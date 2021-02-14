Bailard Inc. Invests $181,000 in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 31.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 267.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 107.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Accuray presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,484.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $512.80 million, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

