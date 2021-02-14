Bailard Inc. Has $126,000 Stake in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,563,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 494,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in QEP Resources by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883,693 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $838.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 5.24.

QEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

