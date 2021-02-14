Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 21,940 Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of MCBC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $293.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.