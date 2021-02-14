Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,203.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NEX opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

