BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after acquiring an additional 565,281 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

