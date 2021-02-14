BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.54

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $6.66. BAE Systems shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 6,226 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,062 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

