B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.22.

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) stock opened at C$6.39 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

