B. Riley Boosts SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Price Target to $7.50

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. SRAX has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that SRAX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.