Azuki Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $421,996.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00276023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00086439 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,653.50 or 0.92484762 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 7,632,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,051 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

Azuki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

