Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS opened at $39.76 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

