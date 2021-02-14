Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 2,114,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 988,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 688,202 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,469,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,370,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,691,000 after purchasing an additional 569,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

