Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Shares Gap Up to $3,180.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3,180.00, but opened at $3,300.00. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) shares last traded at $3,115.00, with a volume of 6,220 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,270.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,758.27. The stock has a market cap of £967.93 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a GBX 18.06 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

In other Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) news, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($39.98) per share, for a total transaction of £91,800 ($119,937.29). Also, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total transaction of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38). Insiders purchased a total of 3,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,230 in the last quarter.

About Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

