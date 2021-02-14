AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RCEL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,121. The company has a market cap of $548.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

