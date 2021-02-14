Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $209.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $212.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.61 and its 200 day moving average is $180.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.