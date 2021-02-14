Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 6,934 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 77.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth about $336,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYD opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

