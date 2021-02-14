Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,202,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $290.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.72 and its 200-day moving average is $296.62. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

