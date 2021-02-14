Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.26 and last traded at $136.15. 499,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 726,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Autohome by 400.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 76.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

