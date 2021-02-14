Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 227 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Shares of WTFC opened at $69.18 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

