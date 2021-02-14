Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the January 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AUNFF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. Aurcana Silver has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter-Presidio silver property located in Texas, the United States.

