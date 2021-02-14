Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the January 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AUNFF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. Aurcana Silver has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.99.
About Aurcana Silver
Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.