AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,130 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 460,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 61,170 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 300,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 142,044 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 48,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 169,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.