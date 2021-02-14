Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the January 14th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn acquired 40,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,874.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard Kyle Lemoine acquired 30,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $264,148.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 163,500 shares of company stock worth $978,145 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. Atlas Technical Consultants has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.14.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

