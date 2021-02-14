At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,484,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. 1,198,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.